Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FMTX) Stock Jumped 71.26% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s traded shares were 0.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.03% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the FMTX share is $25.80, that puts it down -192.52 from that peak though still a striking 43.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.95. The company’s market capitalization is $392.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 620.70K shares over the past three months.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. FMTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.99.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) trade information

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) registered a 1.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.03% in intraday trading to $8.82 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.61%, and it has moved by 71.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.75%. The short interest in Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) is 2.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.50, which implies an increase of 76.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $53.00 respectively. As a result, FMTX is trading at a discount of -500.91% off the target high and -138.1% off the low.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) shares have gone down -26.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.30% against 1.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -7.60% this quarter and then drop -8.80% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -13.60% in 2022.

FMTX Dividends

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s Major holders

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. insiders own 5.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.92%, with the float percentage being 87.33%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 155 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 9.01 million shares (or 18.85% of all shares), a total value of $128.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.64 million shares, is of Cormorant Asset Management, LP’s that is approximately 9.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $65.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 1.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.9 million, or about 1.88% of the stock, which is worth about $12.78 million.