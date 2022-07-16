Following Its 52-Week Low, Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI)’S Share Price Rose 41.67% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -22.20%

During the last session, Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s traded shares were 0.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.97% or $1.0. The 52-week high for the DNLI share is $66.79, that puts it down -92.48 from that peak though still a striking 41.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.24. The company’s market capitalization is $4.28B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 626.97K shares over the past three months.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. DNLI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.58.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) trade information

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) registered a 2.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.97% in intraday trading to $34.70 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.85%, and it has moved by 61.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.97%. The short interest in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) is 6.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $68.25, which implies an increase of 49.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $39.00 and $105.00 respectively. As a result, DNLI is trading at a discount of -202.59% off the target high and -12.39% off the low.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Denali Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) shares have gone down -9.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -11.30% against 1.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.00% this quarter and then drop -14.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 111.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $40.6 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.41 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.90%. While earnings are projected to return -478.80% in 2022.

DNLI Dividends

Denali Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s Major holders

Denali Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 20.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.38%, with the float percentage being 99.90%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 303 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 14.98 million shares (or 12.18% of all shares), a total value of $481.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.19 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $263.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund owns about 3.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $108.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.43 million, or about 1.98% of the stock, which is worth about $108.39 million.