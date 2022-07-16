Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN):The Stock Was Up 21.01 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.30% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the EXTN share is $7.70, that puts it down -127.81 from that peak though still a striking 21.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.67. The company’s market capitalization is $113.70M, and the average trade volume was 236.17K shares over the past three months.

Exterran Corporation (EXTN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. EXTN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.3.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) trade information

Exterran Corporation (EXTN) registered a 0.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.30% in intraday trading to $3.38 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.66%, and it has moved by -33.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.83%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.50, which implies an increase of 60.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, EXTN is trading at a discount of -195.86% off the target high and -107.1% off the low.

Exterran Corporation (EXTN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Exterran Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Exterran Corporation (EXTN) shares have gone down -2.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.17% against 9.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 65.10% this quarter and then jump 63.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $191.75 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $196.85 million by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.50%. While earnings are projected to return -27.80% in 2022.

EXTN Dividends

Exterran Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN)’s Major holders

Exterran Corporation insiders own 7.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.39%, with the float percentage being 72.97%. Chai Trust Co LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 83 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.16 million shares (or 24.49% of all shares), a total value of $24.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.7 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 5.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Exterran Corporation (EXTN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.5 million, or about 1.51% of the stock, which is worth about $2.74 million.