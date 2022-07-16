During The Past Six Months, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Shares Took An -38.01% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.84% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the SOLO share is $4.10, that puts it down -199.27 from that peak though still a striking 10.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.22. The company’s market capitalization is $182.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.41 million shares over the past three months.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) registered a -2.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.84% in intraday trading to $1.37 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.16%, and it has moved by 6.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.41%. The short interest in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) is 14.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.82 day(s) to cover.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) shares have gone down -38.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -51.35% against -1.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 524.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.48 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.99 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $185.02k and $289.81k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 699.90% and then jump by 931.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.80%. While earnings are projected to return 65.80% in 2022.

SOLO Dividends

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. insiders own 10.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.98%, with the float percentage being 17.89%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 87 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.95 million shares (or 24.57% of all shares), a total value of $18.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.08 million shares, is of Millennium Management LLC’s that is approximately 6.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 7.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 22.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.79 million, or about 2.44% of the stock, which is worth about $1.57 million.