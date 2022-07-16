During The Past Six Months, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) Shares Took An -47.77% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.90% or -$0.5. The 52-week high for the ARCT share is $65.00, that puts it down -288.06 from that peak though still a striking 30.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.70. The company’s market capitalization is $439.86M, and the average trade volume was 771.14K shares over the past three months.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) trade information

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) registered a -2.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.90% in intraday trading to $16.75 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.12%, and it has moved by 29.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -40.22%.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) shares have gone down -47.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.95% against 1.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.50% this quarter and then jump 22.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 248.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.04 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.59 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2 million and $21.76 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 51.90% and then drop by -42.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -58.50%. While earnings are projected to return -117.80% in 2022.

ARCT Dividends

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s Major holders

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. insiders own 13.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.83%, with the float percentage being 89.23%. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 207 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.69 million shares (or 13.99% of all shares), a total value of $136.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.38 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 9.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $64.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 2.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $59.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.88 million, or about 7.11% of the stock, which is worth about $49.08 million.