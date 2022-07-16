Does Volcon Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VLCN) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN)’s traded shares were 0.76 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.53, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.71% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the VLCN share is $17.96, that puts it down -1073.86 from that peak though still a striking 37.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.95. The company’s market capitalization is $35.86M, and the average trade volume was 1.13 million shares over the past three months.

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) trade information

Volcon Inc. (VLCN) registered a -6.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.71% in intraday trading to $1.53 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.38%, and it has moved by 30.77% in 30 days.

Volcon Inc. (VLCN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Volcon Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Volcon Inc. (VLCN) shares have gone down -84.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 83.39% against 10.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 623.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $300k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $450k by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 83.40% in 2022.

VLCN Dividends

Volcon Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN)’s Major holders

Volcon Inc. insiders own 29.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.83%, with the float percentage being 4.00%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 90555.0 shares (or 0.38% of all shares), a total value of $0.98 million in shares.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Volcon Inc. (VLCN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 83500.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7341.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $13727.0.