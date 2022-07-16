Does Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) Still Look Attractive After A -14.92% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)’s traded shares were 0.42 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.83% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the IREN share is $28.25, that puts it down -769.23 from that peak though still a striking 11.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.89. The company’s market capitalization is $170.40M, and the average trade volume was 274.34K shares over the past three months.

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. IREN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.2.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) trade information

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) registered a 3.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.83% in intraday trading to $3.25 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.92%, and it has moved by -16.02% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.00, which implies an increase of 76.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, IREN is trading at a discount of -576.92% off the target high and -53.85% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $19.91 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.53 million by the end of Mar 2022.

IREN Dividends

Iris Energy Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)’s Major holders

Iris Energy Limited insiders own 18.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.71%, with the float percentage being 22.99%. Platinum Investment Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.72 million shares (or 4.90% of all shares), a total value of $43.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.64 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s that is approximately 1.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Iris Energy Limited (IREN) shares are Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF owns about 0.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.19 million, or about 0.34% of the stock, which is worth about $2.81 million.