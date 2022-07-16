Does Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) Still Look Attractive After A 31.93% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)’s traded shares were 0.85 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.60% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the AFIB share is $17.21, that puts it down -1423.01 from that peak though still a striking 57.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.48. The company’s market capitalization is $30.33M, and the average trade volume was 4.76 million shares over the past three months.

Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. AFIB has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.92.

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) trade information

Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) registered a 6.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.60% in intraday trading to $1.13 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 31.93%, and it has moved by 101.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.72%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.13, which implies an increase of 63.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, AFIB is trading at a discount of -696.46% off the target high and 11.5% off the low.

Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Acutus Medical Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) shares have gone down -63.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.07% against 11.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.50% this quarter and then jump 22.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.13 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.85 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.59 million and $4.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -12.80% and then drop by -18.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 54.10% in 2022.

AFIB Dividends

Acutus Medical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)’s Major holders

Acutus Medical Inc. insiders own 6.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.49%, with the float percentage being 75.65%. Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 113 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.65 million shares (or 9.35% of all shares), a total value of $9.03 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.65 million shares, is of Orbimed Advisors LLC.’s that is approximately 9.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 1.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.59 million, or about 2.09% of the stock, which is worth about $2.02 million.