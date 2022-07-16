Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) After A -2.35% Drop In The Last Week?

During the last session, Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)’s traded shares were 0.72 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.31% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the RELY share is $53.65, that puts it down -514.55 from that peak though still a striking 23.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.66. The company’s market capitalization is $1.48B, and the average trade volume was 1.44 million shares over the past three months.

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. RELY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) trade information

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) registered a 3.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.31% in intraday trading to $8.73 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.35%, and it has moved by -0.91% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.79, which implies an increase of 53.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.50 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, RELY is trading at a discount of -163.46% off the target high and -43.18% off the low.

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Remitly Global Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) shares have gone down -44.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.13% against 6.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $148.7 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $157.7 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -17.00% in 2022.

RELY Dividends

Remitly Global Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)’s Major holders

Remitly Global Inc. insiders own 19.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.13%, with the float percentage being 62.44%. Naspers Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 122 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 37.34 million shares (or 22.47% of all shares), a total value of $368.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.08 million shares, is of Generation Investment Management LLP’s that is approximately 6.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $228.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) shares are MFS New Discovery Fund and JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that MFS New Discovery Fund owns about 2.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.18 million, or about 0.71% of the stock, which is worth about $24.4 million.