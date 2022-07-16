Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) After A 10.29% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.02% or $0.42. The 52-week high for the CRMD share is $6.75, that puts it down -46.42 from that peak though still a striking 42.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.64. The company’s market capitalization is $176.01M, and the average trade volume was 440.36K shares over the past three months.

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) trade information

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) registered a 10.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.02% in intraday trading to $4.61 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.29%, and it has moved by 67.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.36%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CorMedix Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) shares have gone down -2.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.00% against 1.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.00% this quarter and then drop -108.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 266.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20k by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.40%. While earnings are projected to return 2.90% in 2022.

CRMD Dividends

CorMedix Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)’s Major holders

CorMedix Inc. insiders own 1.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.87%, with the float percentage being 34.47%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 111 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.42 million shares (or 6.26% of all shares), a total value of $13.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.0 million shares, is of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s that is approximately 5.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.87 million, or about 2.25% of the stock, which is worth about $3.69 million.