CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) Continues To Thrive In 2022, As Its Stock Is Up 80.19% Year-To-Date

During the last session, CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s traded shares were 0.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.84% or $1.12. The 52-week high for the CVI share is $43.61, that puts it down -43.97 from that peak though still a striking 62.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.22. The company’s market capitalization is $3.09B, and the average trade volume was 906.27K shares over the past three months.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. CVI has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.08.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) trade information

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) registered a 3.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.84% in intraday trading to $30.29 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.85%, and it has moved by -24.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 108.04%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.92, which implies an increase of 13.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $29.50 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, CVI is trading at a discount of -32.06% off the target high and 2.61% off the low.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CVR Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) shares have gone up 45.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 589.25% against 21.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 437.50% this quarter and then jump 487.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.93 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.9 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.90%. While earnings are projected to return 109.80% in 2022.

CVI Dividends

CVR Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for CVR Energy Inc. is 1.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.28 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s Major holders

CVR Energy Inc. insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.06%, with the float percentage being 96.07%. Icahn, Carl, C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 213 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 71.2 million shares (or 70.82% of all shares), a total value of $1.2 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.87 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $48.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF owns about 1.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.86 million, or about 0.85% of the stock, which is worth about $14.38 million.