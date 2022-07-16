Could Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)’s traded shares were 0.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.79% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the EVLV share is $12.90, that puts it down -405.88 from that peak though still a striking 38.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.57. The company’s market capitalization is $375.03M, and the average trade volume was 885.31K shares over the past three months.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) trade information

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) registered a 0.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.79% in intraday trading to $2.55 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.59%, and it has moved by -18.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.79%.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) shares have gone down -28.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -206.67% against 7.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.26 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.87 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 21.30% in 2022.

EVLV Dividends

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)’s Major holders

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. insiders own 25.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.38%, with the float percentage being 64.78%. General Catalyst Group Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 110 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 13.3 million shares (or 9.28% of all shares), a total value of $35.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.6 million shares, is of Data Collective IV GP, LLC’s that is approximately 7.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $47.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.28 million, or about 0.20% of the stock, which is worth about $0.99 million.