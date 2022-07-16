Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) At $20.93 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s traded shares were 0.63 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.41% or $1.26. The 52-week high for the YOU share is $65.70, that puts it down -213.9 from that peak though still a striking 10.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.79. The company’s market capitalization is $3.09B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.27 million shares over the past three months.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. YOU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) trade information

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) registered a 6.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.41% in intraday trading to $20.93 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.51%, and it has moved by -0.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.68%. The short interest in Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) is 9.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33.17, which implies an increase of 36.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $29.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, YOU is trading at a discount of -81.56% off the target high and -38.56% off the low.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Clear Secure Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) shares have gone down -19.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.09% against 6.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 59.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $100.15 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $103.02 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $55.18 million and $67.56 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 81.50% and then jump by 52.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -277.30% in 2022.

YOU Dividends

Clear Secure Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s Major holders

Clear Secure Inc. insiders own 16.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.51%, with the float percentage being 111.34%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 146 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 17.0 million shares (or 21.63% of all shares), a total value of $355.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.75 million shares, is of Durable Capital Partners LP’s that is approximately 13.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $225.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 8.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 11.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $185.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.24 million, or about 2.85% of the stock, which is worth about $46.81 million.