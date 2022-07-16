Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) Is Down -2.08% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN)’s traded shares were 0.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.84% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the CPTN share is $80.16, that puts it down -5585.11 from that peak though still a striking 28.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.01. The company’s market capitalization is $220.82M, and the average trade volume was 643.78K shares over the past three months.

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. CPTN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) trade information

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) registered a -7.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.84% in intraday trading to $1.41 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.67%, and it has moved by -2.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.49%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.38, which implies an increase of 86.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, CPTN is trading at a discount of -1460.28% off the target high and -183.69% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.17 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.83 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -89.70% in 2022.

CPTN Dividends

Cepton Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN)’s Major holders

Cepton Inc. insiders own 63.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.48%, with the float percentage being 53.67%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 58 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.3 million shares (or 0.20% of all shares), a total value of $1.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36739.0 shares, is of Occidental Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.14 million.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 10096.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.12 million market value.