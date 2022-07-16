Can You Get A Quick Recovery From GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Given A -1019.4% drop From High?

During the last session, GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s traded shares were 0.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.53% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the GOVX share is $7.50, that puts it down -1019.4 from that peak though still a striking 17.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $8.23M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.33 million shares over the past three months.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) trade information

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) registered a -2.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.53% in intraday trading to $0.67 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.46%, and it has moved by -52.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.91%. The short interest in GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) is 0.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 88.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, GOVX is trading at a discount of -795.52% off the target high and -795.52% off the low.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $80k and $30k respectively.

While earnings are projected to return -42.40% in 2022.

GOVX Dividends

GeoVax Labs Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s Major holders

GeoVax Labs Inc. insiders own 2.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.87%, with the float percentage being 15.21%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.44 million shares (or 3.47% of all shares), a total value of $0.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.26 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 91154.0, or about 0.73% of the stock, which is worth about $60863.0.