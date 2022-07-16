Boom Or Bust? Where Will Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.78% or $0.72. The 52-week high for the SRAD share is $28.22, that puts it down -249.26 from that peak though still a striking 12.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.10. The company’s market capitalization is $2.49B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 305.75K shares over the past three months.

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) trade information

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) registered a 9.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.78% in intraday trading to $8.08 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.87%, and it has moved by -6.48% in 30 days. The short interest in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) is 5.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 17.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.57, which implies an increase of 51.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.37 and $24.73 respectively. As a result, SRAD is trading at a discount of -206.06% off the target high and -53.09% off the low.

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sportradar Group AG has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) shares have gone down -49.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 166.67% against 3.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $169.45 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $165.36 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -17.90% in 2022.

SRAD Dividends

Sportradar Group AG is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)’s Major holders

Sportradar Group AG insiders own 3.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.11%, with the float percentage being 85.68%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 64 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 97.61 million shares (or 47.25% of all shares), a total value of $1.71 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.28 million shares, is of Technology Crossover Management IX, Ltd.’s that is approximately 13.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $496.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) shares are Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund owns about 3.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $53.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.4 million, or about 0.68% of the stock, which is worth about $18.76 million.