Boom Or Bust: Where Does Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s traded shares were 0.48 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.19% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the REVB share is $11.29, that puts it down -742.54 from that peak though still a striking 70.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.40. The company’s market capitalization is $18.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.11 million shares over the past three months.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. REVB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) trade information

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) registered a -2.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.19% in intraday trading to $1.34 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.35%, and it has moved by 203.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.61%. The short interest in Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) is 0.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 85.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, REVB is trading at a discount of -571.64% off the target high and -571.64% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -553.40% in 2022.

REVB Dividends

Revelation Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s Major holders

Revelation Biosciences Inc. insiders own 46.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.07%, with the float percentage being 71.65%. Monashee Investment Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.82 million shares (or 5.42% of all shares), a total value of $0.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.49 million shares, is of Weiss Asset Management LP’s that is approximately 3.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Alternative Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Alternative Opportunities Fd owns about 3382.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34496.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1542.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $1989.0.