BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY): Is It Possible To Be Down -50.56% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)’s traded shares were 0.77 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.30% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the BKSY share is $13.20, that puts it down -494.59 from that peak though still a striking 54.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $273.28M, and the average trade volume was 7.94 million shares over the past three months.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) trade information

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) registered a 2.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.30% in intraday trading to $2.22 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.11%, and it has moved by 0.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.69%.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 80.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8 million and $7.94 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 81.20% and then jump by 89.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -705.70% in 2022.

BKSY Dividends

BlackSky Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)’s Major holders

BlackSky Technology Inc. insiders own 22.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.82%, with the float percentage being 42.55%. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.0 million shares (or 4.15% of all shares), a total value of $22.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.39 million shares, is of Senator Investment Group, LP’s that is approximately 2.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $15.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.76 million, or about 0.63% of the stock, which is worth about $3.4 million.