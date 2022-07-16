Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY): With The Stock Up 7.89 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY)’s traded shares were 0.49 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.65% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the BGRY share is $10.55, that puts it down -594.08 from that peak though still a striking 7.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.40. The company’s market capitalization is $355.91M, and the average trade volume was 929.45K shares over the past three months.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BGRY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) trade information

Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) registered a -0.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.65% in intraday trading to $1.52 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.32%, and it has moved by -15.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.11%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.11, which implies an increase of 70.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.45 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, BGRY is trading at a discount of -360.53% off the target high and -61.18% off the low.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Berkshire Grey Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) shares have gone down -66.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 57.89% against 7.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 76.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.49 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.28 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -164.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 57.10% per annum.

BGRY Dividends

Berkshire Grey Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 15 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY)’s Major holders

Berkshire Grey Inc. insiders own 6.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.31%, with the float percentage being 90.07%. SB Global Advisers Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 96 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 65.57 million shares (or 28.22% of all shares), a total value of $360.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 56.57 million shares, is of VK Services, LLC’s that is approximately 24.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $311.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF owns about 2.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.64 million, or about 0.27% of the stock, which is worth about $3.49 million.