ATRenew Inc. (NYSE: RERE)’s Stock Is Down -79.64% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2022

During the last session, ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.40% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the RERE share is $14.67, that puts it down -414.74 from that peak though still a striking 21.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.25. The company’s market capitalization is $673.23M, and the average trade volume was 351.62K shares over the past three months.

ATRenew Inc. (RERE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. RERE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) trade information

ATRenew Inc. (RERE) registered a 4.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.40% in intraday trading to $2.85 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.71%, and it has moved by -5.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.64%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.03, which implies an increase of 90.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.03 and $30.03 respectively. As a result, RERE is trading at a discount of -953.68% off the target high and -953.68% off the low.

ATRenew Inc. (RERE) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $318.71 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $401.7 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 27.30% in 2022.

RERE Dividends

ATRenew Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE)’s Major holders

ATRenew Inc. insiders own 4.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.29%, with the float percentage being 21.27%. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 16.63 million shares (or 12.54% of all shares), a total value of $98.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.19 million shares, is of Yiheng Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 3.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $24.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ATRenew Inc. (RERE) shares are Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd and Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd owns about 0.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.18 million, or about 0.13% of the stock, which is worth about $0.79 million.