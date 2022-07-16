As The Stock Falls By -63.28% Year-To-Date, Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2022

During the last session, Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s traded shares were 0.46 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.21% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the QSI share is $12.95, that puts it down -348.1 from that peak though still a striking 23.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.22. The company’s market capitalization is $405.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.15 million shares over the past three months.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) registered a 3.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.21% in intraday trading to $2.89 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.03%, and it has moved by -7.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.63%. The short interest in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) is 5.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.44 day(s) to cover.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.1 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 82.50% in 2022.

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

Quantum-Si incorporated insiders own 28.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.01%, with the float percentage being 57.41%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 109 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 13.37 million shares (or 11.24% of all shares), a total value of $62.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.0 million shares, is of Glenview Capital Management, Llc’s that is approximately 5.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $47.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 11.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.5 million, or about 2.10% of the stock, which is worth about $19.68 million.