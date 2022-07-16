Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: APLD): Can A Stock That’s Down -95.86% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD)’s traded shares were 0.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.86% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the APLD share is $34.20, that puts it down -3188.46 from that peak though still a striking 18.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.85. The company’s market capitalization is $107.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 572.05K shares over the past three months.

Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD) trade information

Applied Blockchain Inc. (APLD) registered a 15.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.86% in intraday trading to $1.04 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.89%, and it has moved by 0.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.96%. The short interest in Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD) is 0.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.84 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.68 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.78 million by the end of Aug 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 60.10%. While earnings are projected to return -116.00% in 2022.

APLD Dividends

Applied Blockchain Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD)’s Major holders

Applied Blockchain Inc. insiders own 27.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.54%, with the float percentage being 0.74%. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 0.24% of all shares), a total value of $0.25 million in shares.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Applied Blockchain Inc. (APLD) shares are Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.24 million, or about 0.24% of the stock, which is worth about $0.25 million.