A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), As It Continued To Fall -50.25% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s traded shares were 0.86 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.10% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the MNMD share is $3.35, that puts it down -385.51 from that peak though still a striking 15.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.58. The company’s market capitalization is $290.01M, and the average trade volume was 3.08 million shares over the past three months.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) registered a 1.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.10% in intraday trading to $0.69 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.69%, and it has moved by -11.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.81%.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) shares have gone down -43.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.39% against 1.20.

While earnings are projected to return 17.40% in 2022.

MNMD Dividends

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. insiders own 12.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.45%, with the float percentage being 15.37%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 206 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 16.43 million shares (or 3.89% of all shares), a total value of $18.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.73 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 1.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 7.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.8 million, or about 0.66% of the stock, which is worth about $3.14 million.