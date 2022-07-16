A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG), As It Continued To Fall -43.38% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.42, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.87% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the MDXG share is $15.99, that puts it down -367.54 from that peak though still a striking 11.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.04. The company’s market capitalization is $423.53M, and the average trade volume was 560.65K shares over the past three months.

MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MDXG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) trade information

MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) registered a -0.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.87% in intraday trading to $3.42 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.16%, and it has moved by 4.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.92%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.83, which implies an increase of 71.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.50 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, MDXG is trading at a discount of -367.84% off the target high and -148.54% off the low.

MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MiMedx Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) shares have gone down -33.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -40.00% against 1.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $65.06 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $71.72 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.85%. While earnings are projected to return 80.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

MDXG Dividends

MiMedx Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s Major holders

MiMedx Group Inc. insiders own 1.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.25%, with the float percentage being 61.44%. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 200 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 23.38 million shares (or 21.20% of all shares), a total value of $141.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.28 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $34.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 2.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.52 million, or about 2.29% of the stock, which is worth about $12.52 million.