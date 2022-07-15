Year-To-Date, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) Price Has Decrease -35.59%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.60% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the ETRN share is $11.52, that puts it down -71.94 from that peak though still a striking 12.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.87. The company’s market capitalization is $2.80B, and the average trade volume was 4.37 million shares over the past three months.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. ETRN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) trade information

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) registered a 0.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.60% in intraday trading to $6.70 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.30%, and it has moved by -10.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.00%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.88, which implies an increase of 24.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, ETRN is trading at a discount of -49.25% off the target high and -4.48% off the low.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Equitrans Midstream Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) shares have gone down -37.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.95% against 10.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.40% this quarter and then jump 23.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $338.86 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $342.08 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -65.40%. While earnings are projected to return -413.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 41.60% per annum.

ETRN Dividends

Equitrans Midstream Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Equitrans Midstream Corporation is 0.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 9.01 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s Major holders

Equitrans Midstream Corporation insiders own 0.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.33%, with the float percentage being 86.68%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 421 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 47.83 million shares (or 11.05% of all shares), a total value of $403.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 46.49 million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 10.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $480.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) shares are Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Capital Income Builder, Inc. owns about 18.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $153.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.02 million, or about 3.01% of the stock, which is worth about $134.65 million.