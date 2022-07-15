Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Is Worth Evaluating At $54.83

During the recent session, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)’s traded shares were 0.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $54.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.01% or $0.55. The 52-week high for the WYNN share is $110.66, that puts it down -101.82 from that peak though still a striking 8.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $50.20. The company’s market capitalization is $6.45B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.39 million shares over the past three months.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. WYNN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) trade information

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) registered a 1.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.01% in intraday trading to $54.83 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.19%, and it has moved by -5.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.97%. The short interest in Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) is 9.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $84.46, which implies an increase of 35.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $62.00 and $112.00 respectively. As a result, WYNN is trading at a discount of -104.27% off the target high and -13.08% off the low.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wynn Resorts Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) shares have gone down -36.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 48.37% against 11.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $988.01 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.08 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -36.80%. While earnings are projected to return 65.70% in 2022.

WYNN Dividends

Wynn Resorts Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)’s Major holders

Wynn Resorts Limited insiders own 8.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.86%, with the float percentage being 67.87%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 716 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 11.05 million shares (or 9.53% of all shares), a total value of $608.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.18 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 7.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $505.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Washington Mutual Investors Fund owns about 6.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $357.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.21 million, or about 3.63% of the stock, which is worth about $231.91 million.