What To Expect Going Ahead For Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) Given Its -5.87 Percent Loss On Thursday?

During the last session, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s traded shares were 10.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.87% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the HL share is $7.66, that puts it down -107.59 from that peak though still a striking 6.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.44. The company’s market capitalization is $2.04B, and the average trade volume was 7.76 million shares over the past three months.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. HL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) trade information

Hecla Mining Company (HL) registered a -5.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.87% in intraday trading to $3.69 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.60%, and it has moved by -14.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.84%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.44, which implies an increase of 42.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, HL is trading at a discount of -143.9% off the target high and 5.15% off the low.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hecla Mining Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hecla Mining Company (HL) shares have gone down -27.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -35.71% against 7.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -8.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $191.29 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $197.79 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $219.29 million and $193.56 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -12.80% and then jump by 2.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.80%. While earnings are projected to return 435.70% in 2022.

HL Dividends

Hecla Mining Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Hecla Mining Company is 0.03, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.81 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.39%.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s Major holders

Hecla Mining Company insiders own 1.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.50%, with the float percentage being 67.58%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 400 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 50.77 million shares (or 9.42% of all shares), a total value of $265.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50.45 million shares, is of Van Eck Associates Corporation’s that is approximately 9.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $331.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hecla Mining Company (HL) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 24.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $125.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.19 million, or about 3.56% of the stock, which is worth about $110.55 million.