What Should You Do With Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s traded shares were 1.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.68% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the GOL share is $8.99, that puts it down -207.88 from that peak though still a striking 6.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.74. The company’s market capitalization is $474.12M, and the average trade volume was 2.27 million shares over the past three months.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. GOL has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) trade information

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) registered a -1.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.68% in intraday trading to $2.92 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.19%, and it has moved by -23.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.95%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.89, which implies an increase of 57.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.90 and $11.82 respectively. As a result, GOL is trading at a discount of -304.79% off the target high and 0.68% off the low.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) shares have gone down -49.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 65.69% against 31.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 93.40% this quarter and then drop -170.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 115.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $614.05 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $620.87 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $286.89 million and $194.19 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 114.00% and then jump by 219.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -57.80%. While earnings are projected to return -13.70% in 2022.

GOL Dividends

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s Major holders

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.78%, with the float percentage being 11.78%. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 89 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.66 million shares (or 1.69% of all shares), a total value of $19.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.76 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 1.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) shares are ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and New World Fund, Inc. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF owns about 2.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.94 million, or about 0.60% of the stock, which is worth about $6.6 million.