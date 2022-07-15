We Just Learned Something New! After Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX)’s -17.56% Loss This Week

During the recent session, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX)’s traded shares were 0.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.13% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the QNRX share is $35.52, that puts it down -7793.33 from that peak though still a striking 28.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.32. The company’s market capitalization is $4.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.96 million shares over the past three months.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) trade information

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) registered a -4.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.13% in intraday trading to $0.45 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.56%, and it has moved by 8.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.13%. The short interest in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) is 0.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.3 day(s) to cover.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) shares have gone down -75.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 90.41% against 11.20.

While earnings are projected to return 37.90% in 2022.

QNRX Dividends

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX)’s Major holders

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. insiders own 17.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.42%, with the float percentage being 13.84%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 50400.0 shares (or 0.50% of all shares), a total value of $22226.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 42665.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $18815.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 14392.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6346.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1550.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $683.0.