Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)’s traded shares were 10.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.69% or $1.32. The 52-week high for the VG share is $20.92, that puts it up 0.24 from that peak though still a striking 38.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.85. The company’s market capitalization is $5.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.43 million shares over the past three months.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) trade information

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) registered a 6.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.69% in intraday trading to $20.97 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.92%, and it has moved by 12.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 41.77%. The short interest in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) is 17.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.96 day(s) to cover.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vonage Holdings Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) shares have gone down -5.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.33% against 1.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $382.29 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $394.69 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $351.47 million and $358.34 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.80% and then jump by 10.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -30.00%. While earnings are projected to return 33.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

VG Dividends

Vonage Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 03 and August 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)’s Major holders

Vonage Holdings Corp. insiders own 0.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.74%, with the float percentage being 95.63%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 337 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 32.2 million shares (or 13.27% of all shares), a total value of $675.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.1 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $589.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 17.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $368.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.35 million, or about 3.03% of the stock, which is worth about $154.2 million.