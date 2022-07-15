Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR)

During the last session, Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)’s traded shares were 11.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.21% or -$0.37. The 52-week high for the SABR share is $12.65, that puts it down -126.3 from that peak though still a striking 1.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.52. The company’s market capitalization is $1.83B, and the average trade volume was 9.44 million shares over the past three months.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. SABR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.33.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) trade information

Sabre Corporation (SABR) registered a -6.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.21% in intraday trading to $5.59 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.39%, and it has moved by -7.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.77%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.75, which implies an increase of 52.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, SABR is trading at a discount of -186.23% off the target high and -78.89% off the low.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sabre Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sabre Corporation (SABR) shares have gone down -40.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 49.32% against 1.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 36.50% this quarter and then jump 46.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 52.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $641.33 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $683.04 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $396.73 million and $441.09 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 61.70% and then jump by 54.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -40.70%. While earnings are projected to return 33.80% in 2022.

SABR Dividends

Sabre Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)’s Major holders

Sabre Corporation insiders own 1.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 111.98%, with the float percentage being 113.40%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 433 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 30.29 million shares (or 9.28% of all shares), a total value of $346.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 29.2 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $250.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sabre Corporation (SABR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $78.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.95 million, or about 2.74% of the stock, which is worth about $81.94 million.