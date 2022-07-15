The Future Belongs To The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER)’s traded shares were 0.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.60% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the WTER share is $2.35, that puts it down -370.0 from that peak though still a striking 34.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.33. The company’s market capitalization is $60.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 925.28K shares over the past three months.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) trade information

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) registered a -4.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.60% in intraday trading to $0.50 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.15%, and it has moved by 12.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.22%. The short interest in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) is 2.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.34 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -66.70% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $18 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.76 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.45 million and $14.11 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 57.20% and then jump by 40.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.00%. While earnings are projected to return 31.50% in 2022.

WTER Dividends

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER)’s Major holders

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. insiders own 6.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.19%, with the float percentage being 10.87%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 67 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.09 million shares (or 10.41% of all shares), a total value of $4.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.09 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.18 million, or about 3.00% of the stock, which is worth about $1.39 million.