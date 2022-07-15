The Future Belongs To Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s traded shares were 2.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.74% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the ATHX share is $1.81, that puts it down -805.0 from that peak though still a striking 10.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.18. The company’s market capitalization is $54.35M, and the average trade volume was 6.74 million shares over the past three months.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ATHX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) trade information

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) registered a -8.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.74% in intraday trading to $0.20 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.32%, and it has moved by -47.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.65%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.63, which implies an increase of 87.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.25 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, ATHX is trading at a discount of -1400.0% off the target high and -25.0% off the low.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Athersys Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Athersys Inc. (ATHX) shares have gone down -76.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.77% against 1.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.00% this quarter and then drop -28.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,673.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $690k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $690k by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.50%. While earnings are projected to return 7.70% in 2022.

ATHX Dividends

Athersys Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s Major holders

Athersys Inc. insiders own 7.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.62%, with the float percentage being 24.50%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 169 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 13.25 million shares (or 5.26% of all shares), a total value of $8.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.08 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Athersys Inc. (ATHX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.63 million, or about 1.84% of the stock, which is worth about $4.58 million.