The $4.06 Value Of Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (NYSE: MIC) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the recent session, Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (NYSE:MIC)’s traded shares were 11.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.06, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.00% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the MIC share is $4.10, that puts it down -0.99 from that peak though still a striking 23.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.11. The company’s market capitalization is $360.41M, and the average trade volume was 1.37 million shares over the past three months.

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (MIC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. MIC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (NYSE:MIC) trade information

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (MIC) registered a 0.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet 0.00% in intraday trading to $4.06 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.25%, and it has moved by 7.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.01%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies a decrease of -1.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, MIC is trading at a premium of 1.48% off the target high and 1.48% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -32.80%. While earnings are projected to return -207.50% in 2022, the next five years will return -3.80% per annum.

MIC Dividends

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (NYSE:MIC)’s Major holders

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC insiders own 0.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.42%, with the float percentage being 86.71%. Macquarie Group Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 161 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 14.72 million shares (or 16.54% of all shares), a total value of $53.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.29 million shares, is of Barclays Plc’s that is approximately 8.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $26.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (MIC) shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series owns about 1.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.72 million, or about 0.81% of the stock, which is worth about $2.59 million.