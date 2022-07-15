The $1.58 Is The Price At Which CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.18% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the CEAD share is $13.50, that puts it down -754.43 from that peak though still a striking 39.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.95. The company’s market capitalization is $12.55M, and the average trade volume was 1.66 million shares over the past three months.

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) trade information

CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) registered a 16.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.18% in intraday trading to $1.58 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.48%, and it has moved by 43.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.70%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.80%. While earnings are projected to return -108.60% in 2022.

CEAD Dividends

CEA Industries Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD)’s Major holders

CEA Industries Inc. insiders own 11.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.90%, with the float percentage being 15.76%. Bard Associates Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.26 million shares (or 0.11% of all shares), a total value of $0.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.23 million shares, is of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s that is approximately 0.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.56 million.