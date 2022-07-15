Should Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Revive After A -213.13% Drop From Highs? – Marketing Sentinel
Should Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Revive After A -213.13% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s traded shares were 6.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.13% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the HYMC share is $3.10, that puts it down -213.13 from that peak though still a striking 71.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.28. The company’s market capitalization is $182.28M, and the average trade volume was 10.87 million shares over the past three months.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) trade information

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) registered a -2.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.13% in intraday trading to $0.99 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.09%, and it has moved by -21.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.39%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 92.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, HYMC is trading at a discount of -1213.13% off the target high and -1213.13% off the low.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 75.00% this quarter and then jump 92.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -97.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.17 million as predicted by 0 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return 62.40% in 2022.

HYMC Dividends

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s Major holders

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation insiders own 24.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.57%, with the float percentage being 25.76%. Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 60 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 24.39 million shares (or 12.38% of all shares), a total value of $14.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.55 million shares, is of Whitebox Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 4.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.53 million, or about 0.27% of the stock, which is worth about $0.32 million.

