Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM)

During the last session, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s traded shares were 3.7 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.42, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.59% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the INM share is $2.95, that puts it down -602.38 from that peak though still a striking 0.0% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.42. The company’s market capitalization is $5.96M, and the average trade volume was 230.13K shares over the past three months.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) trade information

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) registered a -1.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.59% in intraday trading to $0.42 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.55%, and it has moved by -27.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.79%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.80, which implies an increase of 47.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.80 and $0.80 respectively. As a result, INM is trading at a discount of -90.48% off the target high and -90.48% off the low.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) shares have gone down -67.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.21% against 11.20.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $600k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 30.30% in 2022.

INM Dividends

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s Major holders

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 0.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.06%, with the float percentage being 6.12%. Advisor Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1185.0 shares (or 30.56% of all shares), a total value of $1117.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 700.0 shares, is of Reilly Financial Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 18.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $917.0.

Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund owns about 3300.0 shares. This amounts to just over 85.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4323.0 market value.