Revlon Inc. (NYSE: REV): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s traded shares were 3.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.01% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the REV share is $17.65, that puts it down -203.79 from that peak though still a striking 81.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.08. The company’s market capitalization is $322.98M, and the average trade volume was 16.39 million shares over the past three months.

Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV) trade information

Revlon Inc. (REV) registered a 3.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.01% in intraday trading to $5.81 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.34%, and it has moved by 396.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.47%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.50, which implies an increase of 31.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.50 and $8.50 respectively. As a result, REV is trading at a discount of -46.3% off the target high and -46.3% off the low.

Revlon Inc. (REV) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.80% this quarter and then jump 8.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $507.3 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $547.15 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -64.00%. While earnings are projected to return 66.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

REV Dividends

Revlon Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s Major holders

Revlon Inc. insiders own 85.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.62%, with the float percentage being 67.16%. Mittleman Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 104 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.37 million shares (or 2.52% of all shares), a total value of $11.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.01 million shares, is of Alberta Investment Managament Corp’s that is approximately 1.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $11.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Revlon Inc. (REV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.2 million, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $2.29 million.