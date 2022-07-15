PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) Is Worth Evaluating At $55.14

During the last session, PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s traded shares were 1.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $55.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.53% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the PDCE share is $89.22, that puts it down -61.81 from that peak though still a striking 38.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $34.16. The company’s market capitalization is $5.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.68 million shares over the past three months.

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) trade information

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) registered a 0.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.53% in intraday trading to $55.14 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.47%, and it has moved by -30.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.54%. The short interest in PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) is 5.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.15 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $105.23, which implies an increase of 47.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $77.00 and $137.00 respectively. As a result, PDCE is trading at a discount of -148.46% off the target high and -39.64% off the low.

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PDC Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) shares have gone down -0.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 131.66% against 23.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 189.80% this quarter and then jump 127.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 114.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.06 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.14 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $228.87 million and $486.36 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 363.10% and then jump by 133.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.90%. While earnings are projected to return 170.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 27.20% per annum.

PDCE Dividends

PDC Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for PDC Energy Inc. is 1.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.54 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s Major holders

PDC Energy Inc. insiders own 1.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.57%, with the float percentage being 98.80%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 480 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 11.12 million shares (or 11.65% of all shares), a total value of $612.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.54 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $526.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $154.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.8 million, or about 2.93% of the stock, which is worth about $154.12 million.