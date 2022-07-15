Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR):The Stock Was Up 27.64 Percent From Its Lows On Thursday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s traded shares were 26.54 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.09% or -$0.38. The 52-week high for the PLTR share is $29.29, that puts it down -229.1 from that peak though still a striking 27.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.44. The company’s market capitalization is $18.22B, and the average trade volume was 43.45 million shares over the past three months.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. PLTR has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) registered a -4.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.09% in intraday trading to $8.90 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.57%, and it has moved by 16.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.72%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.87, which implies an increase of 18.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, PLTR is trading at a discount of -79.78% off the target high and 32.58% off the low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Palantir Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares have gone down -47.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.38% against 12.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -25.00% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $468.16 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $498.17 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 58.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 35.42% per annum.

PLTR Dividends

Palantir Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

Palantir Technologies Inc. insiders own 11.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.01%, with the float percentage being 37.29%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,031 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 127.44 million shares (or 6.55% of all shares), a total value of $2.32 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 86.96 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.19 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 48.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $888.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21.37 million, or about 1.10% of the stock, which is worth about $389.12 million.