Now Is The Time To Buy Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR)

During the last session, Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)’s traded shares were 1.08 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.06, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.00% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the KLTR share is $14.00, that puts it down -579.61 from that peak though still a striking 35.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.32. The company’s market capitalization is $253.69M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 584.11K shares over the past three months.

Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. KLTR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) trade information

Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) registered a 0.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet 0.00% in intraday trading to $2.06 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.42%, and it has moved by 17.05% in 30 days. The short interest in Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) is 1.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.50, which implies an increase of 41.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, KLTR is trading at a discount of -191.26% off the target high and 2.91% off the low.

Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kaltura Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) shares have gone down -37.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 69.47% against 3.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $41.75 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $44.64 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $41.6 million and $41.78 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.40% and then jump by 6.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -66.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 27.50% per annum.

KLTR Dividends

Kaltura Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)’s Major holders

Kaltura Inc. insiders own 36.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.06%, with the float percentage being 66.53%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 86 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 14.44 million shares (or 11.31% of all shares), a total value of $48.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.04 million shares, is of Intel Corporation’s that is approximately 6.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $27.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.18 million, or about 0.14% of the stock, which is worth about $0.62 million.