Now Is A Good Time To Buy American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB)

During the recent session, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)’s traded shares were 0.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.65% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the AREB share is $9.44, that puts it down -807.69 from that peak though still a striking 42.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.60. The company’s market capitalization is $4.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.20 million shares over the past three months.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) trade information

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) registered a 16.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.65% in intraday trading to $1.04 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -25.22%, and it has moved by 25.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.22%. The short interest in American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) is 64269.99999999999 shares and it means that shorts have 0.09 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 38.10% in 2022.

AREB Dividends

American Rebel Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)’s Major holders

American Rebel Holdings Inc. insiders own 14.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.90%, with the float percentage being 2.22%. Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 53323.0 shares (or 1.12% of all shares), a total value of $95981.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14639.0 shares, is of Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC)’s that is approximately 0.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $26350.0.