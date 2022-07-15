Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s traded shares were 4.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.57% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the MMAT share is $6.55, that puts it down -611.96 from that peak though still a striking 0.0% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.92. The company’s market capitalization is $335.56M, and the average trade volume was 6.34 million shares over the past three months.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) trade information

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) registered a -2.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.57% in intraday trading to $0.92 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.88%, and it has moved by -37.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.42%.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Meta Materials Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) shares have gone down -59.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 53.85% against 3.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 231.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.67 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.89 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $596k and $624k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 348.00% and then jump by 363.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.90%. While earnings are projected to return -38.70% in 2022.

MMAT Dividends

Meta Materials Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s Major holders

Meta Materials Inc. insiders own 31.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.80%, with the float percentage being 30.34%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 159 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 17.58 million shares (or 5.93% of all shares), a total value of $43.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.03 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $23.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF owns about 13.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.66 million, or about 1.57% of the stock, which is worth about $7.78 million.