Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the recent session, Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s traded shares were 0.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.59% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the LTHM share is $34.61, that puts it down -74.97 from that peak though still a striking 15.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.75. The company’s market capitalization is $3.54B, and the average trade volume was 3.74 million shares over the past three months.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. LTHM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.3.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) trade information

Livent Corporation (LTHM) registered a -1.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.59% in intraday trading to $19.78 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.18%, and it has moved by -20.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.39%.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Livent Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Livent Corporation (LTHM) shares have gone down -18.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 583.33% against 13.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 650.00% this quarter and then jump 1,000.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 93.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $209.29 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $225.01 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $88.89 million and $103.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 135.40% and then jump by 117.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -60.30%. While earnings are projected to return 102.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 1.00% per annum.

LTHM Dividends

Livent Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s Major holders

Livent Corporation insiders own 0.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.96%, with the float percentage being 101.73%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 536 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 25.67 million shares (or 15.87% of all shares), a total value of $669.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.52 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $427.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Livent Corporation (LTHM) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 11.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $261.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.58 million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $111.68 million.