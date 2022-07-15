Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY)’s Stock Is Up 28.51%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the recent session, Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)’s traded shares were 0.97 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.75% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the JOBY share is $14.33, that puts it down -183.76 from that peak though still a striking 28.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.61. The company’s market capitalization is $3.11B, and the average trade volume was 6.20 million shares over the past three months.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) registered a -1.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.75% in intraday trading to $5.05 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.78%, and it has moved by 6.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.29%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Joby Aviation Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) shares have gone down -18.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 27.03% against 31.40.

While earnings are projected to return 63.00% in 2022, the next five years will return -11.81% per annum.

JOBY Dividends

Joby Aviation Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)’s Major holders