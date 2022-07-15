Is Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) On Track To Post A -188.32% Or More Growth?

During the last session, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX)’s traded shares were 2.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.19% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the SIX share is $47.24, that puts it down -127.01 from that peak though still a striking 4.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.87. The company’s market capitalization is $1.93B, and the average trade volume was 2.61 million shares over the past three months.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. SIX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.07.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) trade information

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) registered a -1.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.19% in intraday trading to $20.81 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.30%, and it has moved by -12.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.38%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $43.55, which implies an increase of 52.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, SIX is trading at a discount of -188.32% off the target high and -15.33% off the low.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) shares have gone down -51.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 65.33% against 28.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 32.10% this quarter and then jump 23.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $528.78 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $699.6 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.70%. While earnings are projected to return 130.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 27.59% per annum.

SIX Dividends

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX)’s Major holders

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation insiders own 1.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.13%, with the float percentage being 97.34%. H Partners Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 424 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.93 million shares (or 10.35% of all shares), a total value of $380.03 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.67 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $326.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 2.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $84.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.07 million, or about 2.40% of the stock, which is worth about $88.23 million.