Is Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s traded shares were 1.41 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.06% or -$0.56. The 52-week high for the RVLV share is $89.60, that puts it down -237.35 from that peak though still a striking 9.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.10. The company’s market capitalization is $1.94B, and the average trade volume was 1.46 million shares over the past three months.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. RVLV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.32.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) trade information

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) registered a -2.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.06% in intraday trading to $26.56 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.13%, and it has moved by -8.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.21%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $53.94, which implies an increase of 50.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $95.00 respectively. As a result, RVLV is trading at a discount of -257.68% off the target high and -31.78% off the low.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Revolve Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) shares have gone down -52.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.72% against -5.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -23.80% this quarter and then jump 31.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $295.68 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $287.97 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $228.61 million and $244.06 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 29.30% and then jump by 18.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 107.10%. While earnings are projected to return 69.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 29.31% per annum.

RVLV Dividends

Revolve Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s Major holders

Revolve Group Inc. insiders own 0.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 107.16%, with the float percentage being 107.82%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 344 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.92 million shares (or 14.55% of all shares), a total value of $331.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.27 million shares, is of William Blair Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 10.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $229.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 2.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $96.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.12 million, or about 2.76% of the stock, which is worth about $62.91 million.