Is International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) Still A Buy After sinking -9.01% Last Week?

During the recent session, International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s traded shares were 2.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.93. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.74% or $0.8. The 52-week high for the IGT share is $32.95, that puts it down -86.47 from that peak though still a striking 6.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.46. The company’s market capitalization is $3.53B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.07 million shares over the past three months.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. IGT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.3.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) trade information

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) registered a 4.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.74% in intraday trading to $17.67 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.01%, and it has moved by -7.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.18%. The short interest in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) is 6.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.86, which implies an increase of 52.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $62.00 respectively. As a result, IGT is trading at a discount of -250.88% off the target high and -47.14% off the low.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that International Game Technology PLC has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. International Game Technology PLC (IGT) shares have gone down -41.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 351.61% against 11.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -37.50% this quarter and then drop -73.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.03 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.01 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $926.7 million and $986.45 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.60% and then jump by 2.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.40%. While earnings are projected to return 106.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.18% per annum.

IGT Dividends

International Game Technology PLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 01 and August 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for International Game Technology PLC is 0.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.74 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s Major holders

International Game Technology PLC insiders own 49.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.81%, with the float percentage being 95.26%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 316 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.64 million shares (or 4.71% of all shares), a total value of $168.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.43 million shares, is of Massachusetts Financial Services Co.’s that is approximately 3.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $130.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of International Game Technology PLC (IGT) shares are John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd and MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd owns about 2.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.4 million, or about 1.17% of the stock, which is worth about $41.92 million.