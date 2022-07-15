Is Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -56.43% YTD?

During the last session, Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL)’s traded shares were 4.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.91% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the GPL share is $0.64, that puts it down -540.0 from that peak though still a striking 10.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.09. The company’s market capitalization is $43.05M, and the average trade volume was 3.01 million shares over the past three months.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) trade information

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) registered a -9.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.91% in intraday trading to $0.10 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -23.17%, and it has moved by -39.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.73%.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Great Panther Mining Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) shares have gone down -58.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 145.45% against 7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 66.70% this quarter and then jump 140.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $34.25 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $71.8 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $52.1 million and $38.35 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -34.30% and then jump by 87.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -34.80%. While earnings are projected to return 100.00% in 2022.

GPL Dividends

Great Panther Mining Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL)’s Major holders

Great Panther Mining Limited insiders own 0.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.32%, with the float percentage being 21.34%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 70 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 25.89 million shares (or 5.77% of all shares), a total value of $6.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.05 million shares, is of Ruffer LLP’s that is approximately 3.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 21.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.49 million, or about 1.67% of the stock, which is worth about $1.5 million.