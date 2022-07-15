Is Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s traded shares were 6.68 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.01% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the FSM share is $5.52, that puts it down -109.89 from that peak though still a striking 4.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.52. The company’s market capitalization is $767.01M, and the average trade volume was 5.63 million shares over the past three months.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) registered a -4.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.01% in intraday trading to $2.63 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.01%, and it has moved by -18.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.42%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.51, which implies an increase of 41.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.66 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, FSM is trading at a discount of -90.11% off the target high and -39.16% off the low.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) shares have gone down -30.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 7.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $183 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $175.5 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.84%. While earnings are projected to return -2.50% in 2022.

FSM Dividends

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s Major holders

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. insiders own 0.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.63%, with the float percentage being 35.86%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 221 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 30.69 million shares (or 10.51% of all shares), a total value of $116.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.52 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $24.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 13.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $51.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.02 million, or about 4.46% of the stock, which is worth about $50.79 million.